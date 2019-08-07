FEMA tests nationwide Emergency Alert System

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will be issuing an emergency alert test on Wednesday afternoon.

The test is for the Emergency Alert System – a warning structure designed to “save lives and protect property during times of national, state, regional, and local emergencies,” according to FEMA.

Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images

The test will be issued at 2:20 p.m. EDT, according to a press release, and will be broadcast on television and radio stations nationwide. It's the fifth time a test like this has been administered, the last one took place in October 2018.

“This year’s test will evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity,” FEMA’s announcement said.

The test should only last about one minute, FEMA said.