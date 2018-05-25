Fiat Chrysler issues urgent cruise control warning for 4.8 million U.S. vehicles

As millions of Americans hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, Fiat Chrysler and federal regulators are urgently warning drivers of 4.8 million American sedans, SUVs, minivans and pickup trucks to avoid using the cruise control until their vehicle is fixed.
The automaker has discovered at least one instance of a driver unable to disengage the cruise control, a spokesperson told ABC News. A recall has been issued for all 4.8 million affected vehicles and FCA will update the software free of charge.
Forcefully applying the brakes will overpower any acceleration and bring the vehicle to a stop, the manufacturer told ABC News, but drivers may have to shift the into neutral or park to fully disengage the feature.
Fiat-Chrysler is unaware of any related injuries or accidents. In at least one known case, the driver was able to stop and disengage by applying the brakes and placing the vehicle into park.
Here is the list of affected vehicles. Car owners can visit NHTSA.gov to find and search using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to find out if the car or truck is included in this or any other safety recall at this time. Officials suggest checking at least twice per year.
2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan
2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan
2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan
2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe
2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan
2014-18 Dodge Journey CUV
2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV
2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV
2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV
2018 Jeep Wrangler
2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup
2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup
2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup
2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis
2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis