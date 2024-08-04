Finer: US 'preparing for every possibility' on potential Iran retaliation

The Pentagon announced new measures Friday to lessen the chance of escalation.

After a top Hamas political leader was assassinated in Tehran last week, White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said the United States is "preparing for every possibility" regarding potential retaliation from Iran.

"I won't lay out what I expect Iran to do, because I don't think we want to show our hand in that way," Finer told ABC News "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. "But I will tell you, we're preparing for every possibility just as we did in advance of April 13 when Iran attacked Israel, and the United States and a coalition of our partners and allies worked with Israel to defeat that attack."

The Pentagon on Friday announced it was sending an additional fighter squadron and more warships to the Middle East to help defend Israel should Iran react militarily to the assassination, which Iran has blamed on Israel.

Finer said the U.S. is "working very hard to de-escalate this situation diplomatically."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.