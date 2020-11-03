Florida 2020 election results The state has 29 electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Polls in Florida have been open for more than a week for most voters, as 52 of the state’s 67 counties began early voting on Oct.19. All counties were required to offer in-person voting starting Oct. 24.

Presidential Election

House Election

Several million votes have already been cast a ballot in the Sunshine State -- many by mail, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted more voters than ever before to vote from home.

Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

State Significance

As is typical of statewide races in Florida, the winning margin between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is expected to be close. In 2016, Trump won the state by just 113,000 votes, and the 2018 race for governor was decided by merely 32,000 votes.

With 29 electoral votes, Florida is one of the biggest prizes of all the battleground states.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.