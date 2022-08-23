Florida 2022 primary election results

Voters will weigh in on a Senate race and more.

Florida voters head to the polls Tuesday for primaries for governor, Senate, the House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Florida is a closed-primary state -- meaning only voters who are registered members of their respective parties may participate. Voters must bring a valid photo ID with signature to participate in early voting or to vote on Election Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks during a news conference, Aug. 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'meara/AP

State Significance

Gov. Ron DeSantis inserted himself in the state's redistricting process, pushing forward a congressional map -- over some legal back-and-forth -- that experts say was designed to elect as few Democrats to Congress as possible and secure Republicans victory this cycle.

With DeSantis automatically advancing in his own primary, where he faces no opposition, he awaits to find out who his challenger will be. The two front-runners are Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor himself, and Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried.

In the Senate primary, GOP incubment Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings are expected to advance in their races and face off against one another in November. Currently, FiveThirtyEight's Senate Forecast has the seat remaining in Republican control.