Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis is facing backlash from the left after referring to one of the Democratic party’s progressive rising female stars, New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as “this girl…or whatever she is” over the weekend.

The congressman who is currently running as the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for Florida governor, made the comments while on the campaign trail in Orange Park, Florida, according to Huffpost who first obtained video of the event.

“You look at this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is,” DeSantis said to a laughing audience. “It’s basically socialism wrapped in ignorance.”

John Raoux/AP

DeSantis went on to critique 28-year-old Ocasio-Cortez’s views as a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In an interview earlier this month with PBS, Ocasio-Cortez criticized Israel’s “occupation of Palestine” and said it was causing an “increasing crisis of humanitarian condition.” After the anchor of the show asked about her use of the word “occupation,” Ocasio-Cortez corrected her comments and said she is “not the expert on geopolitics on this issue.”

“She’s complaining about the occupation of Palestine, and so someone is like well what do you mean by that? And she’s like I don’t know I’m not an expert,” DeSantis said of Ocasio-Cortez’ interview. “You’re just repeating these canned, left-wing talking points, and you’re somehow the savior of the Democratic Party? Good Lord…she has no clue what she’s talking about.”

Seth Wenig/AP, FILE

However, Ocasio-Cortez did not take to being called “this girl” or “whatever she is” lightly, she tweeted at Rep. DeSantis Monday afternoon and referenced the similarities between her heritage and that of a growing Florida voter group.

“Rep DeSantis, it seems you‘re confused as to “whatever I am,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “I am a Puerto Rican woman. It‘s strange you don’t know what that is, given that ~75,000 Puerto Ricans have relocated to Florida in the 10 mos since María. But I’m sure these new FL voters appreciate your comments!”

DeSantis and his campaign said his comments have very little to do with identity and are more a critique of Ocasio-Cortez’ socialist views.

“My problem is not with your identity but with your unhinged socialist views,” DeSantis tweeted. “Socialism doesn't work, Israel isn't occupying “Palestine,” borders matter and the unemployment rate is down because of good policies, not because people are "working two jobs.”

He followed up that tweet saying Floridians have a very particular view on socialism.

“Trust me: socialism wrapped in ignorance is something Floridians from all walks of life reject,” DeSantis wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez first came into the national spotlight in June after she surprisingly unseated 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the New York Democratic primary for the state’s 14th congressional district. The member of the Democratic Socialists of America Party and former Bernie Sanders for President organizer has since hit the trail outside of New York and has campaigned with Senator Sanders for liberal candidates in Kansas.

President Trump is scheduled to campaign for 39-year-old DeSantis amongst other Florida Republicans in Tampa next week.