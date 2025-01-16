Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picks Ashley Moody to replace Marco Rubio in Senate

Moody is currently serving as Florida's top law enforcement officer.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that he is replacing Marco Rubio in the Senate with the state's attorney general, Ashley Moody.

Rubio, who has served in the Senate since 2010, has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be secretary of state. Rubio was on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for his confirmation hearing, during which he was pressed on Trump's foreign policy goals.

DeSantis' pick will serve the remaining two years of Rubio's term.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.