Former Governor Chris Christie, Biden Campaign Co-Chair Cedric Richmond and Dr. Leana Wen Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 27, 2023.

LATEST ON THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Chris Christie

(R) Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

Cedric Richmond

Biden Campaign Co-Chair

Exclusive

Plus, Martha Raddatz’s reporting on key states on the road to 2024, featuring interviews with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace and Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn from South Carolina.

COVID-19 UPDATE

Dr. Leana Wen

Washington Post Contributing Columnist

Exclusive

PUTIN, PRIGOZHIN & THE WAR IN UKRAINE

Ret. Colonel Steve Ganyard

ABC News Contributor

Julia Ioffe

Puck Founding Partner and Washington Correspondent

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Charles Lane

Washington Post Editorial Writer and Columnist

Patricia Murphy

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Columnist

