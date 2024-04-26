This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 28, 2024.

FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LEGAL LANDSCAPE, 2024 STATE OF PLAY IN BATTLEGROUND GEORGIA, AND WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISER JOHN KIRBY, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”



HEADLINER

John Kirby

White House National Security Communications Adviser

TRUMP LEGAL PANEL

An in-depth discussion on the unprecedented criminal trial of former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court’s arguments on presidential immunity, and the latest indictments in Arizona over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. A group of diverse legal experts, including one of Trump’s former attorneys, share their perspectives and key takeaways after an historic week of proceedings.

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Asha Rangappa

Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs Assistant Dean

ABC News Legal Contributor

Kate Shaw

University of Pennsylvania Law Professor

ABC News Supreme Court Contributor

Norm Eisen

Brookings Institution Senior Fellow

Author, Trying Trump: A Guide to His First Election Interference Criminal Trial

Timothy Parlatore

Former Trump Attorney

Parlatore Law Group Founder and Managing Partner

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Selina Wang

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Susan Page

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief

And, nearly six months to Election Day, Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott reports on the state of the race in battleground Georgia, interviewing voters and officials across the political spectrum as President Biden and former President Trump campaign to win the state in November.

