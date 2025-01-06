Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio asks Trump for pardon

Prosecutors say he rallied the far-right group to come to Washington on Jan. 6.

The former leader of the Proud Boys -- a group prosecutors say was central to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 -- is asking President-elect Donald Trump for a pardon, according to a letter from his lawyer on Monday.

Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years behind bars for his role in helping rally members of the far-right group to come to Washington in advance of Jan. 6, prosecutors say, with the goal of stopping the peaceful transition of power, that he monitored their movements and egged them on as they attacked the Capitol, and continued to celebrate their actions in the days after the insurrection.

"Henry 'Enrique' Tarrio was portrayed throughout the government's case as a right-wing extremist that promoted a neo-fascist militant organization," Tarrio's lawyer, Nayib Hassan writes in a letter obtained by ABC News. "Henry is nothing more than a proud American that believes in true conservative values."

His lawyer writes that Tarrio is a "young man" with an "aspiring future" and that he wasn't even in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Allison Dinner/AP

During his sentencing, prosecutors pointed to a nine-page strategic plan to "storm" government buildings in Washington on Jan. 6 that was found in Tarrio's possession after the riot, as well as violent rhetoric they say he routinely used in messages with other members of the group about what they would do if Congress moved forward in certifying President Joe Biden's election win.

Tarrio, his lawyer argues, has been moved from various private and federal prisons and is often remanded to the Special Housing Unit which only allows someone to leave their cell once a day.

"Granting this pardon would allow Henry to reintegrate into a family that is extremely supportive and would further demonstrate commitment to lawful, peaceful and constructive contributions," according to the letter. "It would also enable him to support his family fully and contribute meaningfully to the community."

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Jose Luis Magana/AP

During his sentencing hearing in September 2023, Tarrio apologized profusely for his actions and heaping praise on members of law enforcement who he said have been unfairly mistreated and maligned after the Jan. 6 attack -- which he called a "national embarrassment."

"I will have to live with that shame and disappointment for the rest of my life," Tarrio said. "We invoked 1776 and the Constitution of the United States and that was so wrong to do. That was a perversion. The events of Jan. 6 is something that should never be celebrated."