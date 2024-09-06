This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl





FORMER REP. LIZ CHENEY AND GOV. SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Liz Cheney

(R) Former Wyoming Congresswoman

Exclusive

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

(R) Arkansas

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE PLAYERS

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Chris Christie

(R) Former Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Martha Raddatz

“This Week” Co-Anchor

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent

Mary Bruce

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent

Rachel Scott

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent

