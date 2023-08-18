Former Vice President Mike Pence and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Mike Pence

(R) Presidential Candidate

Former Vice President

Exclusive

Deanne Criswell

FEMA Administrator

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE LEGAL PANEL

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Preet Bharara

Former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of New York

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Plus, ABC News Senior Reporter Emmanuelle Saliba reports on the growth of artificial intelligence-powered tools and the race to restore trust online ahead of the 2024 election.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.