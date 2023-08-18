Former Vice President Mike Pence and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

Mike Pence
(R) Presidential Candidate
Former Vice President
Exclusive
Deanne Criswell
FEMA Administrator
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE LEGAL PANEL
Sarah Isgur
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Preet Bharara
Former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of New York
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Plus, ABC News Senior Reporter Emmanuelle Saliba reports on the growth of artificial intelligence-powered tools and the race to restore trust online ahead of the 2024 election.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.