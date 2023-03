This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 19, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Mike Pence

Former Vice President

Exclusive

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Banking Committee Member

(D) Massachusetts

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

