A fresh new paint job for Air Force One may be underway

A more "American-looking" Air Force One is in the works in the wake of President Trump's request to renovate it during his tenure in office.

According to Axios, Trump met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in February to ditch the current blue paint job and give it a color scheme that "looks more American" and isn't what the president described as a "Jackie Kennedy color.”

Trump's suggested that red, white and blue be incorporated into the new color scheme.

According to Axios, Trump also desires that the presidential bed aboard Air Force One be larger and more comfortable, with a couch-like sleeping configuration

The historic "luminous ultramarine" color was first designed by President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the 1960's. It has been the design of the aircraft ever since.

The redesign could cause some disapproval within the Air Force and it may take awhile to complete. The new 747s won't likely be available until Jan. 20, 2021.