In a tearful video statement, Rep. Tom Garrett announced he will not seek reelection, citing alcoholism and his desire to seek treatment.

“Any person — Republican, Democrat or independent — who has known me for any period of time and has any integrity knows two things: I am a good man and I’m an alcoholic,” Garrett, R-Va., said in a video. “This is the hardest statement that I have ever publicly made by far. It’s also the truth.”

Matt Missen, a Garrett spokesman, confirmed the congressman's decision to retire at the end of his current term.

Bill Clark/Getty Images

Garrett is in his first term in the House of Representatives. He becomes the 25th House Republican to decide to retire rather than attempt to win reelection, including retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan. Twenty-three additional Republicans are seeking higher political office.

“Sometimes winning means knowing where your priorities should be,” Garrett said. “My devotion to the ideals and beliefs in America has not wavered, but my commitment to be the best husband, father and friend means addressing the only truth I’ve been heretofore unwilling to tell.”

Garrett, an Army veteran and member of the House Freedom Caucus, faced lackluster fundraising. His potential Democratic opponent Leslie Cockburn outraised him by nearly $300,000 and has twice as much cash on hand in her campaign coffers – signaling a credible threat to the freshman lawmaker. Cockburn is also the mother of actress Olivia Wilde, an experienced campaign surrogate and activist.

Republicans are still confident they will keep the heavily-GOP district.

“We wish Tom and his family well,” Matt Gorman, communications director at the National Republican Congressional Committee, stated. “We’re confident we’ll defeat Leslie Cockburn and hold the seat this fall.”

Garrett had come under fire in recent days by anonymous aides who claimed in press reports that he assigned them personal chores, such as walking his dog. His chief of staff also recently resigned.

Last Thursday, Garrett held a rambling news conference on Capitol Hill to deny rumors he would retire.

Garrett had already secured the GOP nomination so his withdrawal means the 5th Congressional District Republican Committee members must select a new candidate to replace him on the ballot.

“God has blessed America and he’s blessed me. I am not dying. I am starting anew,” Garrett said. “With work and dedication, great things can be done. This isn’t an ending for me or my values of service to my fellow man. It’s just a new beginning.”

The Washington Post first reported Garrett's decision to retire. His term ends January 3, 2019.