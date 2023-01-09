Fulton County grand jury submits final report on Donald Trump's alleged interference in 2020 election

Trump was accused of meddling in the 2020 election in Georgia.

After months of closed door testimony, the special grand jury seated as part of the Fulton County, Georgia, investigation into potential 2020 election interference has finished its work and submitted its final report, according to a filing in the case Monday morning.

The special grand jury, which was seated in May 2022 as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election, heard testimony from some of Trump's closet allies and supporters -- including lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Now, the grand jury has delivered its report and officially has been dissolved, according to a court order by Judge Robert C. McBurney filed on Monday morning.

McBurney has set a Jan. 24 hearing to determine whether the report will be made public.

The special grand jury does not have the ability to return an indictment and can only make recommendations concerning criminal prosecution. Another grand jury would bring any possible charges.

