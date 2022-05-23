Georgia 2022 primary election results

Georgia voters will cast their ballots on Tuesday in primaries for governor, the Senate and House of Representatives, the state legislature and more. Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 7 p.m. ET.

State Significance

A major day for Georgia politics is driving hundreds of thousands of voters to the polls. Indeed, a record number of people have already cast their ballots, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

As of Thursday, more than 600,000 Georgians had voted early in the state's primaries -- nearly a 200% increase from the same point in 2018.

Much of the interest centers on the Republican contenders and who will advance to November's general election in this emerging battleground state. The Democrats' two major contenders for governor and Senate -- Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock, respectively -- are likely to sail to victory with little-to-no pushback as they each prepare for stiffer fights in the fall.

The course is far less clear for the GOP.

As has been the case in other primaries, Trump will see more tests of his king-making ability in the down-ballot Republican races. Gov. Brian Kemp -- an establishment conservative who fell out of favor with Trump when he didn't back Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election -- hopes to fight off Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue in one of the biggest races of the midterm season. Kemp has touted his record in the face of criticism from Perdue, who like Trump has pushed debunked claims of election fraud.

Perdue's campaigning so far seems to not resonate with voters, at least according to recent polling that shows Kemp in a double-digit lead.

Further down the ballot at secretary of state, incumbent Brian Raffensperger faces Rep. Jody Hice, another Trump favorite critical of Raffensperger's refusal to somehow reverse the last presidential race. Hice has indicated he'd be willing to look into the impossible-to-pull off process of decertifying the 2020 results. Polls indicate the two are running neck-and-neck.

And in the Senate GOP primary, businessman and Georgia college football legend Herschel Walker is maximizing his Trump endorsement while staying press shy amid past controversies including allegations of domestic violence, physical threats and stalking. Walker has denied some of those claims. Others he said he doesn't remember -- a byproduct of his diagnosis with dissociative identity disorder, or D.I.D., a complex mental health condition characterized by some severe and potentially debilitating symptoms.

Walker, who would face incumbent Sen. Warnock in November, leads in most polling matchups for his primary.