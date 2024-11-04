Georgia 2024 live election results

The Peach State went blue for the first time in decades for Joe Biden in 2020.

Georgia is considered a key battleground this year in the presidential election, after it went blue for the first time in decades in 2020.

The winner in the state will net its 16 electoral votes.Polls close at 7 p.m. local time.

State significance

In 2016, Georgia went for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, but by a smaller margin than for previous Republican candidates. In 2020, President Joe Biden flipped the reliably red state blue by roughly 12,000 votes of more than 5 million cast.

Trump challenged the 2020 results, but a first-ever risk-limiting audit, which entailed counties recounting by hand every vote cast, reaffirmed Biden's victory. The former president is now facing eight criminal counts in Georgia over his alleged efforts to overturn his loss there.

Down-ballot races for the state include Democrat Lucy McBath running for a fourth term, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene seeking reelection and a former Trump aide, Brian Jack, running for Congress for the first time.

The state also helped Democrats gain control of the U.S. Senate by winning both runoff elections in 2020. This year, however, Georgia doesn't have any Senate races.

Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.