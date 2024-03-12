Georgia 2024 primary results

Joe Biden was the first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992.

It's primary day in Georgia, where former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are the front-runners in their respective parties' primaries.

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must be received by local officials by 7 p.m. local time. Early voting was from Feb. 20 through March 8.

State significance

Georgia's primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party. However, the state is symbolic for both parties: Trump's claims of election fraud in 2020 are widely credited with helping Democrats win two Senate runoffs in Jan. 2021, and Biden flipped the state at the presidential level in 2020 for the first time since 1992.

Fifty-nine delegates are up for grabs in the GOP primary, and 108 delegates are on the table in the Democratic primary.