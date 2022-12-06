Georgia Senate runoff turnout will top 1 million on Election Day, official predicts

After record-breaking early voting turnout, Georgians are continuing to head to the polls in Tuesday's Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker.

So far Tuesday morning it was estimated that a quarter of a million people had cast their ballots on Election Day, according to Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state's office.

Sterling wrote on Twitter later Tuesday that the state will "exceed 1 million today."

That's in addition to the nearly 1.9 million Georgians who already voted early or cast an absentee ballot, which is more than a quarter of registered voters. Approximately 352,953 people voted on Friday alone -- a new record -- on was the last day of early voting.

Sterling tweeted throughout Tuesday to give updates on Election Day, including touting low wait times at polling stations across the state and assuring residents things were "running smoothly."

Warnock and Walker are facing off after neither clinched 50% of the vote in the November election. While majority control of the Senate has already been called for Democrats, the Georgia runoff will determine if Democrats add to their advantage or Republicans keep the even 50-50 divide in the chamber, which would create procedural obstacles for Democrats.

A voter casts his ballot at a polling station for the U.S. Senate runoff election, Dec. 6, 2022 in Atlanta. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Warnock, at an Election Day canvass lunch in Norcross, urged supporters not to get deterred by rainy weather and to keep going to the polls.

"It's Election Day. I want to tell everybody to go out and vote," he said. "We had historic turnout during the early voting period. But we should not rest on our laurels. The job is not done."

Walker also praised early voting numbers, telling ABC News Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott on Tuesday that "one of the best things we did during the early election, I think, [was] people got out and voted."

Walker also dodged commenting on Warnock's questioning of his character and competence amid a series of controversies this cycle.

Local residents wait in line to cast their ballots during the midterm runoff elections at Psalmond Road Recreation Center in Columbus, Georgia, Dec. 6, 2022. Cheney Orr/Reuters

"We're talking about your character .. . we're talking about right now," Walker said. "Georgia voters voted. Right now, I'll put my character against Raphael Warnock any day. Right now I've done a lot of things," he said.

Asked about his reaction to Walker's comments, Warnock told ABC News: "My opponent says many things. You can't believe any of it."

ABC News' Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.