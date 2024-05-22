Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Last Updated: May 21, 7:03:10PM ET

Elections Today

Kentucky
Oregon
democrats polls still open
republicans polls still open

Recent Projections

Delegates
Kentucky
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

Delegate Tracker

Live Blog

Georgia, Oregon, Idaho and Kentucky primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

2 minutes ago
Georgia voters look a little more conservative on abortion than the country
7 minutes ago
Can Jack avoid a runoff in Georgia’s 3rd?

Giuliani agrees to cease election fraud accusations against 2 former election workers

The two election workers won a $148 million judgment after the defamation.

ByLucien Bruggeman
May 21, 2024, 8:24 PM

Rudy Giuliani agreed to cease accusations of election fraud against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million judgment after a judge found the former New York City mayor guilty of defaming the two women.

On Tuesday, Giuliani "agreed to never again accuse either [Ruby] Freeman or [Shaye] Moss of engaging in any wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 election," according to attorneys for the two women.

"Today ends [Giuliani's] efforts to profit off of lies about these two heroes of American democracy," said Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for the two women.

On the heels of that enormous judgment in December, Freeman and Moss again sued Giuliani seeking to "permanent bar" him from making additional defamatory comments about them. Giuliani has since suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks. He has filed for bankruptcy and was fired from his radio show.

Earlier on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to election-related charges brought by the Arizona Attorney General.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events