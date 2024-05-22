Giuliani agrees to cease election fraud accusations against 2 former election workers

The two election workers won a $148 million judgment after the defamation.

Rudy Giuliani agreed to cease accusations of election fraud against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million judgment after a judge found the former New York City mayor guilty of defaming the two women.

On Tuesday, Giuliani "agreed to never again accuse either [Ruby] Freeman or [Shaye] Moss of engaging in any wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 election," according to attorneys for the two women.

"Today ends [Giuliani's] efforts to profit off of lies about these two heroes of American democracy," said Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for the two women.

On the heels of that enormous judgment in December, Freeman and Moss again sued Giuliani seeking to "permanent bar" him from making additional defamatory comments about them. Giuliani has since suffered a series of embarrassing setbacks. He has filed for bankruptcy and was fired from his radio show.

Earlier on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to election-related charges brought by the Arizona Attorney General.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.