Giuliani defamation trial live updates: Giuliani won't testify, attorney says in unexpected twist
Former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are seeking damages.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is on trial in Washington, D.C., this week for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Giuliani, acting on behalf of former President Donald Trump, accused the mother and daughter of committing election fraud while the two were counting ballots on Election Day in Georgia's Fulton County.
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in August awarded a default judgment to the two women, leaving this week's trial to determine the full scope of the damages and any penalties Giuliani will have to pay. Freeman and Moss are seeking between $15.5 million and $43 million.
Top headlines:
- Giuliani won't testify, attorney says
- Freeman tearfully testifies she left her home due to threats
- Moss, through tears, describes life after Giuliani's accusations
- Georgia investigators dispel election fraud claims
- Judge blasts Giuliani for 'additional defamatory' remarks
- Expert describes racist content 'on a level we don't see'
Giuliani won't testify, attorney says
In an unexpected twist, Rudy Giuliani will not testify in his defamation trial, an attorney said as court convened this morning.
Giuliani told reporters on Wednesday that he "intends" to testify today in his own defense.
In a preview of what he might have said on the stand, Giuliani claimed he "had nothing to do with any of those" racist voicemails and emails shown in court.
Giuliani disavows racist messages
Leaving court, Rudy Giuliani said he had nothing do to with the racially charged messages to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss that were presented in court.
"I had nothing to do with any of those," Giuliani told reporters.
"My name isn't there. It doesn't refer to me," the former mayor said. "I don't even know who those people are."
Moss, Freeman rest their case
Ruby Freeman stepped down from the witness stand after almost 90 minutes of emotional testimony as the final witness in her and her daughter's case against Rudy Giuliani.
The defense rested its case, and Judge Howell sent jurors home for the day.
Court was subsequently adjourned until tomorrow, when the defense is scheduled to present its case.
Giuliani is expected to take the stand.
Freeman tearfully testifies she left her home due to threats
Wiping away tears, Ruby Freeman described being forced to leave her house for two months -- and ultimately having to move out -- because of the threats she received after she was falsely accused of manipulating ballots.
Freeman said she was advised to leave her home by the FBI. She then stayed in different Airbnbs.
"I couldn't stay at home," Freeman said. "I was just too scared and my neighbors were having to watch out for me."
Freeman sobbed as she recounted how she lost the ability to use her name in her new home. She said she is too scared to introduce herself to her neighbors.
"I have a home but I can't do anything," Freeman said.