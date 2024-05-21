Rudy Giuliani, others expected to be arraigned in Arizona election interference probe

Rudy Giuliani, two former attorneys for former President Donald Trump and several of the alleged fake electors are expected to be arraigned in Phoenix Tuesday on state criminal charges for their effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

Former Trump attorney John Eastman was the first ally of the former president to be arraigned in the case last week.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes last month announced charges against 11 named alleged fake electors and seven people whose names are redacted in the filing for their alleged role in efforts to subvert Joe Biden's 2020 victory in the state.

The charges include fraud, forgery and conspiracy.

Arizona is the third state to pursue election interference charges related to the 2020 election. In December, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced felony charges against six alleged "fake electors" in that state.

In Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel similarly charged 16 "alternate electors" in July for conspiracy to commit forgery, among other charges.

Three such "fake electors" in Georgia were among the 18 co-defendants charged, along with Trump, in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state.

All defendants charged in all three probes have pleaded not guilty, with Georgia defendants Jenna Ellis, Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell and Scott Hall subsequently taking plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify in that case. In Michigan, the attorney general dropped all charges against defendant Jim Renner in exchange for his cooperation.

