President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani tells ABC News that he believes his team will have negotiations wrapped with the special counsel regarding an interview with the president by September 1.

During a live interview on his colleague, Jay Sekulow’s radio show – Giuliani took a question from ABC News, asked if there is a deadline to respond to the special counsel.

“This should be over by September 1st. We have now given him an answer, he obviously he should take a few days to consider it, but we should get this resolved. If there is going to be an interview, let’s have it. If there’s not going to be an interview, let him write his report,” Giuliani said.

Steve Helber/AP, FILE

The Trump legal team has had months long negotiations with the special counsel as to what an interview with the president might look like. As ABC News has previously reported, in their most recent reply, the special counsel told the Trump team that they want to ask the President about obstruction of justice, among other topics – according to sources close to the White House.

"He has got all the information he needs, the interview would provide nothing in addition to what he already has so he can write his report. And we have been willing to cross it, in other words we have been willing to say this is the answer he will give," Giuliani said. "And we’ll be stuck with it. “

Giuliani says it’s “his decision” referring to his client as to whether or not the president will grant an interview to special counsel Robert Mueller.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.