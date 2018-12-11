Google says it didn't use resources to target Latino voters in 2016

Dec 11, 2018, 12:44 PM ET
PHOTO: Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives to testify before the House Judiciary Committee to be questioned about the internet giants privacy security and data collection, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 11, 2018.PlayJ. Scott Applewhite/AP
WATCH Google Plus will shut down in April

In a testy exchange in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai refuted allegations that the company targeted Latino voters during the 2016 U.S. elections.

During a hearing on Google’s data collection and filtering practices, Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) alleged that in 2016, the company engaged in partisan behavior to target Latino voters in key states, citing a leaked email written by Google’s head of multicultural marketing, Eliana Murillo.

PHOTO: Political strategist Roger Stone and Alex Jones of Infowars attend the testimony of Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Rayburn House Office Building on Dec. 11, 2018 in Washington.Alex Wong/Getty Images
Political strategist Roger Stone and Alex Jones of Infowars attend the testimony of Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Rayburn House Office Building on Dec. 11, 2018 in Washington.

(MORE: An Apple Watch told a 46-year-old man he had an irregular heartbeat. It was right.)

PHOTO: Political strategist Roger Stone awaits the arrival of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, Dec. 11, 2018.Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock
Political strategist Roger Stone awaits the arrival of Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, Dec. 11, 2018.

(MORE: Maria Butina, accused Russian agent, reaches plea deal with prosecutors that includes cooperation)

According the email, Pichai “gave the effort a shout out and comment in Spanish, which was really special.” The email goes on to note that Voto Latino, an organization that encourages young Latino people to vote, helped transport Latino voters to the polls in specific key states.

“We as a company didn’t have any effort to votes for any particular demographic, that would be against our principals. We participate in the civic process in a non-partisan way,” Pichai said.

Comments