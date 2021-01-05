Which GOP members of congress plan on challenging the Electoral College certification? Here's who's challenging the certification of the Electoral College results.

With Congress set to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win on Wednesday, over a quarter of Senate Republicans and possibly scores of House Republicans are planning on disputing the results.

The members organizing to challenge the certification include 11 senators supporting a proposal backed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to establish an electoral commission "to consider and resolve the disputed returns."

Here's an alphabetical list of the Republican members of Congress planning to dispute the validity of at least some of the results of the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.