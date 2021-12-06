GOP Rep. Devin Nunes stepping down to join Trump Media & Technology Group

He will serve as chief executive officer, according to a statement.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is leaving Congress to become the chief executive officer of Trump Media & Technology Group, according to a statement.

Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Group entered into a merger to form a new company chaired by the former president, according to a separate press release in October, which noted the company's first step would be to launch a new social media platform called TRUTH Social.

"The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship. The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I'm humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise," Nunes said in Monday's statement.

"Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG," former President Donald Trump, chairman of TMTG, stated. "Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination."

Monday's statement said that Nunes will be joining TMTG in January.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.