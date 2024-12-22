GOP Sen.-elect Curtis says he's not afraid to disagree with Trump

Romney's replacement says he answers to his constituents, not the president.

As a House member, John Curtis, R-Utah, exhibited a willingness to buck his own party.

Now the senator-elect who is set to take the seat being vacated by retiring Mitt Romney, said he’s not afraid to disagree with President-elect Donald Trump if he needs to.

In an exclusive interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Curtis told co-anchor Jonathan Karl that he wants Trump to be “wildly successful” and said he supports his desire to address inflation and the economy. But he also made clear there will be times he disagrees with Trump’s approach.

“I think it's very important to me and my constituents that -- that at those moments [of disagreement], that I feel comfortable speaking up,” Curtis said. “I do have my own mind, and I'm not a rubber stamp. My stamp is the stamp of the state of Utah.’’

