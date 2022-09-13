GOP's Graham proposes national abortion ban

The measure would outlaw abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Two months before the midterm elections, Sen. Lindsey Graham is proposing legislation that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions.

The South Carolina Republican appeared alongside anti-abortion rights advocates to unveil the legislation on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, which he argued would bring the U.S. "back in line" with European nations on this issue.

“I think we should have a law on the books that says after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand except in cases of rape, incest, to save the life of the mother, and that should be where America’s at,” Graham said as he called for Democrats to bring his bill up for a vote.

Senator Lindsey Graham unveils a nationwide abortion bill with new restrictions during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

He tweeted the text of what he called the "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act."

Graham acknowledged that if Democrats remain in charge of Congress, the legislation may never be brought to the floor. But if Republicans regain majority control after the midterm elections, Graham pledged movement on the legislation.

"If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote," he said.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, returning the issue to the states, Democrats have sought to use abortion rights as a motivating issue for voters, claiming that if Republicans take back control of Congress, they would try to impose a national abortion ban.

