Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says might be willing to work with federal officers New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appears on ABC's "This Week."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she might be willing to work with federal officers if they are cooperative with local efforts, but cautioned that protecting the First Amendment rights of New Mexico's residents remains a focus.

"The timing of their effort remains to be a bit a suspect, but if we are cooperatively working to address violent crime -- absolutely," she told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday. "If we're going to try to incentivize unrest than that's something all together different."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would be surging federal agents into certain American cities as part of "Operation Legend," a federal effort to combat violent crime. The initiative was first announced by Attorney General William Barr in an exclusive interview with ABC News earlier this month.

Trump said federal forces would be sent to cities including Albuquerque, New Mexico, as part of the new effort.

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during a news conference on immigration to condemn the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, outside the US Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2018. Toya Sarno Jordan/Getty Images

While Trump and Barr have said that federal agents will focus on working with existing forces to assist in investigations of illegal gun sales and other crimes, some mayors and other state leaders have expressed concern that the deployment of federal agents could be seen as an occupation and have a chilling affect on protests.

On "This Week," the governor was also asked to respond to recent Trump campaign advertisements and political attacks that argue America will be made unsafe due to efforts by former Vice President Joe Biden and other Democrats aimed at "defunding the police." Biden himself has stated that he does not support initiatives to defund the police.

She told Stephanopoulos that these attacks are ill-conceived and said they are Trump's effort to divert attention from the missteps of his administration as the election nears.

She added that Albuquerque is currently missing federal funding from the Trump administration which would be invested in police.

"It is really about stoking fear and there isn't anything else you could point to 100 days out where you've succeeded," Grisham said. "We are seeing a failure in leadership. So let's go to making people fearful. So it's disappointing but frankly expected."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.