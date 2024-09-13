This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Gov. Maura Healey Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz





Gov. Mike DeWine

(R) Ohio

Exclusive

Gov. Maura Healey

(D) Massachusetts

Exclusive

Plus, the latest results from a new ABC News/Ipsos poll on the state of the 2024 race after the ABC News Presidential Debate.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

And U.S. Navy retired Lt. Kevin Shaeffer, who survived the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon, discusses his role in the CIA tracking down Osama bin Laden.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

