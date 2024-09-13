Gov. Mike DeWine and Gov. Maura Healey Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, September 15, 2024.
GOV. MIKE DeWINE AND GOV. MAURA HEALEY SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Gov. Mike DeWine
(R) Ohio
Exclusive
Gov. Maura Healey
(D) Massachusetts
Exclusive
Plus, the latest results from a new ABC News/Ipsos poll on the state of the 2024 race after the ABC News Presidential Debate.

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Asma Khalid
NPR White House Correspondent
ABC News Contributor
Susan Glasser
The New Yorker Staff Writer
And U.S. Navy retired Lt. Kevin Shaeffer, who survived the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon, discusses his role in the CIA tracking down Osama bin Laden.
