Graham hits former generals' criticism of Trump: 'Trying to replace joy with fear'

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tore into a handful of retired military generals and ex-Trump administration officials for their increasingly visceral criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Graham told ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl that accusations of Trump being a fascist and that he had praised Adolf Hitler are off-base, instead accusing former generals like John Kelly, Mark Milley and Jim Mattis of doing the bidding of the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, which has adopted a darker tone after launching on a platform of "joy."

"[Trump] was a strong leader on the things that matter the most. Whether you like him or not, that's up to you. He's not a fascist. He's not Hitler. And that shows you how desperate this campaign is. You got three retired generals who've been out of the game for a while three weeks before the election, trying to replace joy with fear," Graham said.

"And let me say one thing to these generals: I admire you, I respect you, but for 20 years, you were given, and others, billions of dollars to train the Iraqi and the Afghan army, and they folded like a cheap suit. How about a little self-reflection about the job you did before you criticize others?"