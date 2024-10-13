This report comes on the heels of alleged Iranian hacking of the Trump campaign.

Group with close ties to Trump presumed to have been attacked by Chinese hackers

America First Policy Institute, a think tank aligned with former President Donald Trump, is presumed by federal authorities to have been attacked by Chinese hackers, sources familiar with the matter have told ABC News.

AFPI's Chief Communications Officer Marc Lotter told ABC News in a statement that "it is not surprising" that "hostile foreign actors" would target AFPI, noting it's a leading Trump-aligned policy group.

"As the leading policy group in the America First movement, it is not surprising that hostile foreign actors would attempt to infiltrate our IT," Lotter wrote. "The tactics, techniques, and procedures of the threat actor are similar to that of nation-state sponsored activities we have seen, allowing us to remediate and respond quickly."

"Like the America First movement itself, AFPI will not creep at the speed of government but act at the speed of business with the world's leading cyber experts to even further enhance our already robust security," he continued.

Politico first reported the alleged hack.

AFPI is a policy advisory think tank group that houses hundreds of former Trump administration officials, including AFPI board chairwoman Linda McMahon, who has been named co-chair of the Trump Transition Team.

The reports of APFI's being targeted by foreign actors come on the heels of alleged Iranian hacking of the Trump campaign.

The Justice Department unsealed an indictment last month that charged three Iranians over their alleged involvement in the hack of emails from former President Donald Trump's campaign.

The indictment charged the men with a series of crimes ranging from computer hacking charges, material support to a foreign terrorist organization, identity theft and aiding and abetting.

Prosecutors say the three men were all employed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and engaged in a "wide-ranging hacking campaign" that used spear-phishing and other digital hacking techniques to compromise targets that included current and former U.S. government officials, members of the media, NGOs and "individuals associated with U.S. political campaigns."