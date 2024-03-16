Guam 2024 Republican caucus results

Democrats will vote on their nominee later in the year.

The first of Guam's two major presidential caucuses will be held on Saturday, for Republican candidates.

Former President Donald Trump is the last notable candidate running and became his party's presumptive nominee on Tuesday night.

The Democratic presidential caucuses in Guam will be held on June 8. President Joe Biden, like Trump, became the Democrats' presumptive nominee on Tuesday.

Teritory's significance

Guam awards 12 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in August and nine delegates to the Republican's national convention in July.

The U.S. territory participates in the nomination of candidates but does not participate in the general election.