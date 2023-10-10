Hamas' hostages: What could happen next?

The Biden administration still can't say how many Americans may be detained.

As the days drag on since Hamas terrorists launched an attack on Israel, pressure is building for the U.S. and Israel to help the scores of hostages believed to be held by Hamas across Gaza -- but both countries appear to have limited and very difficult options.

The U.S. has started reaching out to the families of U.S. citizens missing in Israel as part of its efforts to identify American citizens that may be among the 100 to 150 hostages Israel's ambassador to the United Nations estimates are being held by Hamas, according to one official, but due to the dynamic situation and lack of visibility inside Gaza, the administration still can't say how many Americans may be detained.

American-Israeli families whose loved ones are missing and believed to be held hostage by Hamas in Gaza speak at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Oct. 10, 2023. Debbie Hill/UPI via Shutterstock

U.S. officials are somewhat reluctant to shine a spotlight on any American who may have been captured for fear that they could be singled out by Hamas. But in private conversations aimed at encouraging allies in the Middle East to use their leverage over Hamas to push for the detainees’ release, they have stressed that Americans are almost certainly among the hostages, making this a matter of utmost importance for the U.S.

While the U.S. has also offered intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support to Israel's special operations forces, critics of the administration like former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have called for a more direct approach.

However, the sheer scale of the current situation would demand nothing short of large-scale military operation, according to one official, and although circumstances could quickly change, the administration doesn't currently assess that a targeted rescue mission is feasible.

For its part, Israel has made no secret of its preparations for a ground assault on Gaza, and sources say the administration doesn't anticipate that Israel will wait on a resolution for the hostage situation before launching the operation if it ultimately decides to carry it out.

And despite prior prisoner swaps and reports that various countries are acting as "intermediaries,” there are no indications that Israel is open to negotiating with Hamas.

While the hostages will remain a primary focus for administration, U.S. officials are clear-eyed about the stiff odds facing any efforts to resolve the crisis, especially given that Hamas appears to have very to gain from freeing the prisoners.

ABC News' Morgan Winsor and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.