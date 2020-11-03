New Hampshire 2020 election results The state has four electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday.

The competitive battleground state, with its four electoral votes, usually leans Democratic in presidential elections. During the 2020 Democratic primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., won his neighboring state.

New Hampshire does not offer in-person early voting. However, in 2020 anyone was able to request an absentee ballot. Hours at polling places in New Hampshire vary but most close by 7 p.m.

There are statewide races for governor and U.S. Senate on the ballot, with incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen both up for reelection.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire by 0.4% and nearly 3,000 votes.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.