Harris, Clinton, Pelosi and Warren seek to 'Supercharge' women to vote at Supermajority event The Supercharge campaign plans on mobilizing 2 million women to vote.

Focused on mobilizing voters by reaching them wherever they are, Supermajority, a women's group led by progressive leaders, is hosting "Supercharge: Women All In," on Saturday.

The Supercharge campaign plans on mobilizing 2 million women to vote and is targeting young women, women of color and women in the key battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona. The group says between now and Election Day, it will send 4.5 million text messages, make at least 250,000 phone calls and write 50,000 letters. Supermajority, which launched in 2019, and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in August, has already trained and engaged one million women.

Juanita Tolliver, political director at Supermajority, tells ABC News a large emphasis of the event is community building.

"We always knew we wanted to create a space that builds community," she said. "But with the reality of the world, experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recession, the ongoing fight for Black lives. We knew, also, that we're going to have to morph this not only into a virtual event but an event that emphasizes joy."

Tolliver added, "we wanted to create a sense of community where people can come together across the country to laugh, sing, dance and get ready to vote."

Saturday's event includes remarks from former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton; Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Viewers can make a voting plan with comedian Amy Schumer, who will be helping her dad make a voting plan. Fellow entertainers Big Freedia and Eva Longoria will also make appearances alongside many other activists, politicians, artists and activists. The event, which is geared towards an audience of women and non-binary people, isn't limited to a guest list of only men. Senators Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey will speak as well as Jamaal Bowman, a progressive Middle School Teacher who upset a 16-term incumbent Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel for his congressional seat.

In addition to traditional panels, viewers will have various breakout sessions, including a body movement session with Jessamyn Stanley, live art, a DJ set, dance party breaks and a special virtual "yelling room."

Tolliver said that the yelling room is meant to be a cathartic experience where people will be able to go into an interactive digital room and scream.

"We knew that, in this moment of a pandemic in the fight for Black Lives in an economic recession, people are frustrated, and people need an outlet. The yelling room is just one of those ways that we're providing that outlet for the audience."

"Women are the majority of Americans and majority of voters, and this election season, women are fired up. Supercharge is a day to celebrate women and the work we are doing to change this country for good," Supermajority co-founder Cecile Richards said

Richards, noting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, added, "Women have been on the frontlines of this pandemic - as health care workers, moms, caregivers, teachers - and we need a government that takes our health and our families well being seriously. We welcome everyone who cares about the future to join with us - to laugh together, learn together, and then get to work - to run the largest possible woman-to woman-voter turnout program, and make history."

Organizers said that Saturday's Supercharge event will also be in honor of the memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

"I think one thing that we want to make sure women understand is how your life could be different had she not have a job has she not fought for the rights for you to have financial accounts and pay your debts without a male cosigner or approver and just the impact that she's had on the fight for women's rights inequality writ large," Tolliver said.