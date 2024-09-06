She will paint him as dark and divisive versus herself as forward-looking.

Harris debate strategy is to draw contrast with Trump on policy, personality: Source

Vice President Harris is spending most of Friday in Pittsburgh huddled with her team in debate strategy and policy meetings, according to a source close to Harris.

Her plan for next Tuesday's ABC News presidential debate is to convey her bio to the American people, highlight her accomplishments and plans for the future, and draw the contrast with Donald Trump, according to the source.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 2024. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Harris’ team is aware that many Americans are still unfamiliar with her background. So, similar to her speech at the DNC, the source said Harris wants to underscore her middle-class upbringing and her background as a former prosecutor, attorney general, and senator.

She will also convey her accomplishments in those roles, including going after big banks and prosecuting transnational gangs, the source said.

The ABC News presidential debate will take place on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET and air on ABC and stream on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

The source added that Harris will highlight her plans for the future, with a focus on the economic proposals she has laid out.

That includes her plans to lower prices, support middle class families and help small businesses. Harris is not expected to unveil any new policies.

Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena on September 04, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Another key pillar of her strategy is to highlight the contrast with former President Donald Trump, the source told ABC News.

Harris will frame herself as someone looking out for the American people versus Trump as only looking out for himself. She will paint him as dark and divisive versus herself as optimistic and forward-looking.

Harris’ Trump stand-in for mock debates, former Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines, not only approaches his role as a method actor would, but he also wears a long red tie as Trump does.