Harris' campaign is working to court voters in crucial battleground states.

Harris to have moderated conversations with Liz Cheney in 3 battleground states

Vice President Kamala Harris will do a series of moderated conversations with former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney in suburban cities in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin on Monday -- the day before in-person voting begins in Wisconsin.

With roughly two weeks until Election Day, the effort is part of the Harris campaign's effort to reach swing voters in the crucial battleground states. Harris will speak with Cheney in the suburban areas of Chester County, Pennsylvania; Oakland County, Michigan; and Waukesha County, Wisconsin.

The conversations will be moderated by Bulwark publisher and longtime Republican strategist Sarah Longwell and conservative radio host and writer Charlie Sykes.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former US Representative Liz Cheney (R) arrive for a campaign event at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, October 3, 2024. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Both Harris and former President Donald Trump have events scheduled for battleground states this week as they work to win over voters in what's expected to be a close contest. On Monday, Trump is spending time in in the battleground state of North Carolina.

Cheney, a staunch Trump critic, endorsed Harris in September despite their party and policy differences.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and was vice chair of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She received backlash from Trump and other Republicans for her criticism of the former president and was censured by the Republican National Committee.

Liz Cheney poses for pictures with an attendee during a campaign event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, October 3, 2024. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Since her endorsement of Harris, Cheney has campaigned for the vice president -- including in battleground Wisconsin, where she called Trump petty, vindictive and cruel.

Cheney is among a handful of prominent Republicans, including her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who have pledged to support Harris' bid.

Harris' events this week will feature more interactivity where voters see the vice president taking questions -- including during her town hall with CNN on Wednesday in Pennsylvania.

ABC News' Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.