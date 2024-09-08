Liz Cheney says she has spoken to Harris

"She has a full recognition and understanding of the stakes," Cheney said.

Former Rep. Liz. Cheney, R-Wyo., said she has spoken with Vice President Kamala Harris, her pick for president despite their party and policy differences.

Cheney, speaking to "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, said she would not get into the details of the conversation she had with Harris but praised her recognition of the stakes of the race against former President Donald Trump.

"I would just say that that she has a full recognition and understanding of the stakes of this race and of the importance of reflecting the broad coalition that's coming together to support her and voting for her to stop Trump," Cheney told Karl.

