Harris, pressed on how she’d get economic plan through Congress, suggests there might be a path

Vice President Kamala Harris indicated in a "60 Minutes" interview out Monday that she could get her economic policies through a Republican-controlled Congress, despite the potential for opposition from Republican lawmakers to her proposed tax breaks that drive up the federal deficit.

In a clip of the interview released Monday, "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker pressed Harris on how she would pay for the policies, which include tax breaks for small business owners, parents and first-time homebuyers.

"How are you going to get this through Congress?" Whitaker asked.

"You know, when you talk quietly with a lot of folks in Congress, they know exactly what I'm talking about because their constituents know exactly what I'm talking about; their constituents are those firefighters and teachers and nurses," the vice president responded.

The "60 Minutes" interview, which will air in full Monday night, is the second time in recent weeks Harris has been asked to describe how she would fund her policies.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the media before boarding Air Force Two after assessing the Hurricane Helene recovery response in North Carolina on October 5, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mario Tama/Getty Images

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle asked her in an interview last month, "If you can't raise corporate taxes, or if GOP takes control of the Senate, where do you get the money to do that?"

"Well, but we're going to have to raise corporate taxes. And we're going to have to raise -- we're going to have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share," answered Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at the Dort Financial Center on October 04, 2024 in Flint, Michigan. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The vice president speaks often about her economic plans -- a key voter issue in the election -- while on the campaign trail, too. Her plans are geared toward helping working-class Americans as she tries to gain ground on an issue, which surveys suggest former President Donald Trump is winning.

In an economics-focused speech last month in Pittsburgh, Harris touted a "pragmatic" vision for the economy, saying she would be "grounded in my fundamental values of fairness, dignity and opportunity."

Harris, though, is likely to face continuing questions about her plans to fund her ideas.

In another pre-released exceprt of the "60 Minutes" interview, Whitaker challenged Harris on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanahu is "listening" to the Biden administration's urges to defuse tensions in the Middle East.

"Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region," Harris said.

Asked if the United States has "a real close ally in Prime Minister Netanyahu," Harris responded, "I think, with all due respect, the better question is: do we have an important alliance between the American people and the Israeli people? And the answer to that question is yes."

Harris' "60 Minutes" interview is part of a flurry of interviews she has set for this week, including with "The View," "The Howard Stern Show" and "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," a senior campaign official said.

Her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, also has a media blitz planned this week with stops at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" as well as being part of the "60 Minutes" interview.

Both Harris and Walz will spend time campaigning out West this week with stops in Nevada and Arizona, according to the senior campaign official.