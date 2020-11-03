Hawaii 2020 election results

The state has four electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

ABC News
November 3, 2020, 10:16 AM
Voters in Hawaii head to the polls on Tuesday. The Aloha State has four electoral votes.

Presidential Election

House Election

Amid a national trend of historic voter turnout, Hawaii was the first state where mail-in ballots surpassed total voter turnout in 2016, according to state data. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

State Significance

The state has been solidly Democratic over several decades, with 51% voting for Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in 2016 and 70% voting for former President Barack Obama over Republican Sen. Mitt Romney in 2012.

