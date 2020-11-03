Hawaii 2020 election results The state has four electoral votes at stake in the presidential race.

Voters in Hawaii head to the polls on Tuesday. The Aloha State has four electoral votes.

Presidential Election

House Election

Amid a national trend of historic voter turnout, Hawaii was the first state where mail-in ballots surpassed total voter turnout in 2016, according to state data. On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

State Significance

The state has been solidly Democratic over several decades, with 51% voting for Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in 2016 and 70% voting for former President Barack Obama over Republican Sen. Mitt Romney in 2012.

