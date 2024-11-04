Hawaii 2024 live election results

Voters in Hawaii head to the polls on Nov. 5, casting their ballot in the presidential race and several down-ballot races, as well as a ballot measure that would remove restrictions in the state constitution on same-sex marriage.

The state’s winner will receive its four electoral votes.

Hawaii polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, with universal mail-in voting.

State significance

Hawaii is a Democratic stronghold, having voted for the party’s candidate in every election except for two since it joined the United States in 1960. Hawaii reached its peak Democratic support when it voted overwhelmingly for former President Barack Obama, who was born in the state. In 2008, Obama took Hawaii with nearly 72%; in 2012, it was more than 70%.

Support for Democrats has continued even after Obama’s departure -- President Joe Biden defeated Trump by nearly 30 percentage points in 2020.

A ballot measure will be voted on that will remove a provision of the state’s constitution that says "the legislature shall have the power to reserve marriage to opposite-sex couples."



Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.