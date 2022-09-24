Forty-three million borrowers will benefit from President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan this fall, according to TKwho, and the sweeping decision excites many within the Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) system.

That includes 2021 Wilberforce University graduate Cleopatra Melton, who is carrying TKamount of student loan debt ($50K still or had she paid some down?). The relief from having those loans forgiven won't just benefit her, she feels -- but it will set up future success for her TKapproximate-age kids, each of whom has TKamount in debt themselves (is that right? that’s how it reads to me?

“It’s always been like a guilt of mine that I wasn't able to help my children and that they had to acquire their own federal loan debt for going to college,” Melton, a 47-year-old whatworker, told ABC News, adding, “If all that can be given at this time is between 10 and $20,000, depending on where you fall, I'm grateful for the opportunity.”

The Biden administration will forgive up to $10,000 in federal loan debt and up to $20,000 each for the 27 million Americans who have received Pell grants, which are specifically for low-income borrowers. (The plan was soon widely lauded by Democrats and many borrowers but drew criticism from Republicans as excessive and unfair. Some experts said the program will also not address larger issues of affordability, and it faces possible legal challenges. -- this parenthetical on the backlash doesn't need to be here but should be somewhere up top)

Roughly 70% of HBCU students are Pell-eligible and Melton would not have earned her undergraduate degree in TKwhat without the grants.

Advocates for the HBCU community -- and for Black graduates and student loan borrowers more broadly -- were crucial in both pushing Biden to adopt a forgiveness program and pushing him to expand the eligibility up to $20,000. (Needs TKsourcing -- I think this is accurate? Feels like good backstory to add and connects the dots a tad more. Let's also add a Biden quote here from his remarks announcing the plan – if he talked HBCUs or Pell grant specifically?)

The program, announced last month and set to rollout starting in October, will directly enhance (little awk – enrich?) the HBCU community, according to one education advocate who worked on advancing the plan.

Lodriguez Murray, the United Negro College Fund (UNCF)'s senior vice president of federal policy and government, pressured the administration to ensure the plan included students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. Let's add a line here about other groups like the NAACP also advocating on behalf of forgiveness, even up 'til the final days? Didn’t all this pressure help change the scope?

HBCUs enrolled nearly 10% of all Black undergraduates and promote the majority of Black doctors, lawyers and judges, according to TKsource. Despite their influential role in promoting social and economic mobility within the Black community, Southern Methodist University Associate Professor of Education Policy Dominique Baker said, HBCUs have historically been underfunded and overlooked by the White House.

A recent Ithaka S+R report suggested that HBCU students? were more likely than their peers to significantly increase their debt during the Great Recession of 2007 and the COVID-19 pandemic (Can we drill down on this at all in an extra line -- added debt because how/why?) Meanwhile, the report also found that high-borrowing HBCUs may have been forced to borrow even more during the pandemic to maintain their operations.

Murray, with the UNCF, told ABC News that he made clear the Biden administration's landmark forgiveness decision must? feels like we're missing a verb “disproportionately” yet “positively” impacted HBCU students.

“Making the $20,000 for Pell grant students -- double the amount of the regular relief for qualifying individuals -- was groundbreaking,” Murray said. “It's important to note that this is relief that will happen for students, not necessarily relief for institutions, but the institutions that the institutions and the students are inextricably linked. And that's because our students tend to be disproportionately low-income students. “

Melton lauded the the plan for erasing debt for Black women HBCU graduates like herself. She matriculated from the first private historically Black college that was founded, owned and operated by people of African descent with over $50,000 in debt. Black women are the most likely of any gender group to use student loans, with a quarter of them holding student debt, according to data from the Census Bureau and the American Association of University Women.

Black graduates across the board constituted the highest percentage of borrowers to finance higher education in 2020, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center. When the forgiveness application opens in October, Melton’s debt will substantially decrease.

In Ohio, Wilberforce University President Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard said he was also elated to hear how those in the HBCUs would benefit from the program. More than 90% of his students are Pell eligible and he notes they now have a “runway” to an achievable financial future.

“Just imagine the generations of students who are considering a university education and cannot afford it,” Pinkard said. "It allows for this population of students that are especially challenged on the onset, with not having enough resources, to pursue a college education," he said.

But the student loan system in place could also use some restructuring, according to Pinkard. He believes the conversation should be centered on the core issue of affordability. He suggested that while loan forgiveness is a good thing for higher education overall, it should only be “the beginning” for HBCUs.

“We serve this particular population -- those students who are often marginal in terms of their ability to pay -- so I think that HBCUs certainly should be at the table," he said. "I think that given the opportunity, we can bring a valuable perspective to solving this problem."

Chronicle of Higher Education reporter Oyin Adedoyin told ABC News that one of the largest hurdles Black students face when considering college is costs and incurring debt, especially for Parent PLUS loan recipients, which loans money to parents for their children to attend college in addition to financial aid packages.

Emphasizing the generational impact that student loan debt can have on Black graduates, Melton, the mom and recent grade, said that a portion of the debt her own kids incurred came from Parent PLUS loans. Baker, the professor, echoed how the Parent PLUS designation, which will help Melton’s kids and many in the HBCU community pay off their debt, is a critical component of President Biden’s plan. (Have we explained how it's critical? I think I missed it -- can we fill in?)

“[There’s] no question that the Parent PLUS piece is essential for this to actually make real changes for people who attended HBCUs,” Baker said. “We need to be talking more about people in their 30s, in their 40s, in their 50s, in their 60s, who are students themselves, who have taken out loans, who also have children who are going to college with Parent PLUS loans. We're creating intergenerational ties of debt to education and that's just not cool.”

As HBCU alumni and advocates look toward the future, the loan forgiveness gives them a glimmer of hope for what incoming students can achieve with fewer financial burdens. Howard University NAACP Vice President Dezmond Rosier starts his student debt journey at U.S. News & World Report’s second ranked HBCU this fall. (this reads a little awk to me -- "starts his journey," meaning like he's about to go to college or about to start borrowing money for school?)

“I know with community coordination and conversation we can get this student debt canceled,” Rosier told ABC News before his financial aid meeting earlier this month.

The first-generation student had his freshman year paid off through academic scholarships and aid but doesn’t expect to receive the funding this year. He is a future Pell-eligible borrower who wants to see more loan forgiveness to encourage his 15-year-old brother and the next generation of prospective college students.

“Dec. 31 is when the payments for student debt continue but what about after that?” Rosier said. “What about that 20,000 that is still left, that 40,000, that 50,000 -- there’s still going to be a fight to continue to push for cancellation of all student debt.”