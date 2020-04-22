Head of vaccine development alleges 'cronyism' after being removed from post

Rick Bright, deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response for Health and Human Services (HHS), speaks during a House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., March 8, 2018.

Rick Bright, deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response for Health and Human Services (HHS), speaks during a House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., March 8, 2018. Bloomberg/Toya Sarno Jordan/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

The head of the federal agency charged with overseeing the rapid production of a vaccine to fight the coronavirus pandemic said Wednesday he was removed from his post after trying to push back against what he called “cronyism” infecting the federal effort.

Rick Bright said he was transferred “in response to my insistence that the government invest the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines and other technologies that lack scientific merit.”

“I am speaking out because to combat this deadly virus, science – not politics or cronyism – has to lead the way,” Bright said in a statement that came less than 24 hours after the Department of Health and Human Services circulated an internal memo, reviewed by ABC News, saying he had been promoted to a position in another agency. “Sidelining me in the middle of this pandemic and placing politics and cronyism ahead of science puts lives at risk and stunts national efforts to safely and effectively address this urgent public health crisis."

The White House declined to comment for this report. HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bright had been in charge of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, known as BARDA, which recently received more than $3 billion in federal funds to help ramp up production capacity so that any discovery of a coronavirus vaccine can be quickly manufactured and distributed to hundreds of millions of Americans. His removal from the post stunned lawmakers who had been pushing for a more robust vaccine effort.

“I’m concerned shuffling key personnel like this is adding more uncertainty when that’s the last thing we need as we respond to this pandemic," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said in a statement to ABC News. "A global pandemic is a time for stable leadership and clear lines of communication -- instead Trump Administration officials have repeatedly conflicted with each other, and with experts, and left no clear indication who is actually in charge.”

Bright will be moving to a position at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to lead a new initiative “to accelerate the development of Covid-19 vaccine and treatment options,” said a spokesperson for Health and Human Services, which is BARDA's parent organization. Gary Disbrow, Bright’s current assistant secretary, will serve as the acting director of BARDA.

An internal message announcing Bright’s departure reviewed by ABC News congratulated Bright on the new position.

“The President and the Secretary and Congress see this as an essential effort requiring the best effort and people this Nation has,” the HHS email read. “One of our own has been tapped."

BARDA plays the crucial role of overseeing and investing in the development, manufacturing, purchasing, and deployment of vaccines during the pandemic-- what experts say is the key to emerging from the coronavirus pandemic safely. The little known agency, part of the Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

As ABC News previously reported, medical experts and sources familiar with the organization have privately raised concerns about the agency. BARDA entered the pandemic crisis with a strategic plan that had not been updated since 2016, and medical experts have privately said more funding does not mean the agency will be able to catch up in time.

"Where has the investment been going for pandemic preparedness?" asked one infectious disease expert familiar with the agency's operations.

When asked for the agency’s updated plan last week, Bright told ABC News in a statement that the agency’s goals are “woven into the [2018] National Biodefense Strategy, the National Health Security Strategy and Implementation Plan, and the Public Health Medical Countermeasures Enterprise multi-year budget.”

“Vaccine technology development and manufacturing initiatives begun 10 years ago and have continued towards national preparedness goals,” Bright said at the time.

But this week, reports began to emerge of tensions between Bright and Dr. Robert Kadlec, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at HHS. Sources told ABC News the two men sparred on some aspects of managing BARDA throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, the tensions had boiled over, the sources said.

Bright’s statement Tuesday also painted a bleak picture of the weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In it, he said he was being handed “misguided directives” pushing the drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, which he said lacked scientific merit.

“While I am prepared to look at all options and to think ‘outside the box’ for effective treatments, I rightly resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand to the American public,” Bright said. “I insisted that these drugs be provided only to hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 while under the supervision of a physician. These drugs have potentially serious risks associated with them, including increased mortality observed in some recent studies in patients with COVID-19.”

Those drugs had been promoted heavily by President Trump during his public appearances at the White House.

Earlier this month, Trump said at his daily briefing he though there were “some very strong, powerful signs” of the drug’s potential to fight coronavirus.

“If it does work, it would be a shame we did not do it early,” he said. “We are sending them to various labs, our military, we’re sending them to the hospitals.”

Murray, among others in the senate, recently raised concerns about political efforts to push unproven medical solutions. In a letter sent last week, the senior Democrat on the senate’s health committee called on the FDA to “act with speed and flexibility in its response to this extraordinary public health crisis but must do so in a manner that upholds scientific integrity over political influence.”

ABC News' Mike Levine contributed to this report.