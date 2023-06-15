He falsely claimed during the campaign that he had already graduated.

Herschel Walker is headed back to class.

Walker, a former college football star who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican to unseat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock last year, has registered for the undergraduate summer semester at the University of Georgia, a representative for the university confirmed to ABC News.

He will return to the school where he played football in the early 1980s, becoming a local legend. He later played in the NFL.

Walker's enrollment, which was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is one of his first public moves since he narrowly lost to Warnock in a race that stretched into overtime with a runoff election -- and ultimately helped Democrats expand their control of the Senate.

Since then, Walker, a businessman, has largely retreated from the spotlight. He did not immediately respond to calls for comment from ABC News.

During his Senate bid, Walker and his campaign falsely claimed he graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice. However, he later admitted that he didn't finish his degree and instead dropped out his junior year to pursue professional football.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers his concession speech during an election night event at the College Football Hall of Fame, Dec. 6, 2022, in Atlanta. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Walker, a first-time candidate, easily won the GOP Senate nomination and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. But his campaign was marred by gaffes -- prone to rambling, unusual remarks during speeches -- and scandal.

While he ran on an anti-abortion platform, he denied two allegations made in the final months of the campaign that he paid for women's abortions, in 1993 and 2009, and he faced renewed scrutiny over a troubled past such as an incident when ex-wife Cindy Grossman said he'd threatened her with a weapon.

Walker told ABC News in 2008 that he had no recollection of the incident described by Grossman. He did not deny it, acknowledging that he "probably did it."

At the time, he was talking publicly about his diagnosis with dissociative identity disorder, or D.I.D., a complex mental health condition characterized by some severe and potentially debilitating symptoms. Walker has insisted that he made a full recovery and taken responsibility for any past transgressions.

Trump, a longtime friend, recently mentioned Walker on "The Roger Stone Show" during a discussion of the success rate of the midterm candidates he endorsed.

"Herschel is a good guy. Herschel went through hell. But they all mentioned Herschel Walker," Trump said on Sunday.

ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman contributed to this report.