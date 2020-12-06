If advisory committee meetings go well, FDA could authorize coronavirus vaccine 'within days': HHS secretary Azar also said he'd make sure it follows the FDA gold-standard processes.

The Health and Human Services secretary said he believes the Food and Drug Administration could grant a COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization soon, if the advisory committee meeting goes well he said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"If things are on track, the advisory committee goes well, I believe we could see FDA authorization within days," Secretary Alex Azar told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos Sunday. "But it's going to go according to FDA gold-standard processes, George, and I'm going to make sure it does."

When Stephanopoulos asked if there was reason to believe the vaccine would not receive emergency use authorization, Azar said "I'm going to defer to the FDA career scientists on this."

"I'm going to protect the independence and integrity of that decision making," he added. "I don't know of any reason why the system is in any way off track."

Azar also said vaccines will be more generally availably by February or March. By the second quarter of next year, the U.S. would have enough vaccine for any American who wanted one, he said.

The Trump administration is "quite concerned" about where COVID-19 is spreading following Thanksgiving, the Health and Human Services secretary said.

"We're worried about people and the behaviors coming up with Christmas. We want to make sure everyone's loved ones are there next Christmas, especially when we have so much hope of vaccine," Secretary Alex Azar said Sunday.

"We're on a forward footing, George," he also told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We have complete visibility into our hospital capacity. We're making sure they've got supplies and staffing regulatory flexibilities that keep the highest acuity patients in the hospital let others be serviced at home."

There are more than 14.5 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and at least 280,581 thousand people have died, according to data from John Hopkins University.

Hospitalizations are increasing in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The number of daily deaths is increasing in 24 states.

According to data released Friday, 10 states hit a daily record of new cases. One of those states, California, has recently announced new stay-at-home orders in several areas.

The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing a potential COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech since Nov. 20. On Nov. 30, Moderna announced it would seek an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine.

The FDA is expected to hold public hearings on whether or not to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use on Dec. 10 and on Moderna's vaccine on Dec. 17. It will also release documents summarizing its assessment of the vaccines.

New data showed that people given the Moderna vaccine still had elevated antibodies three months after their second dose, according to data published Thursday in a letter to the New England Journal of Medicine. The data is based on volunteers from Moderna's phase 1 trial.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.