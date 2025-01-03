This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, January 5, 2024.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Rep. Michael McCaul, and Dr. Ashish Jha, Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”

Alejandro Mayorkas

Secretary of Homeland Security

Exclusive

Rep. Michael McCaul

(R) Texas

Exclusive

Dr. Ashish Jha

Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

Plus, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas and former Acting DHS Undersecretary for Intelligence and ABC News Contributor John Cohen analyze the latest developments in the New Orleans attack and Las Vegas explosion.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC ChairABC News Contributor

Astead Herndon

The New York Times National Politics Reporter

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Reihan Salam

Manhattan Institute President

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

And ABC News Senior National Correspondent Steve Osunsami reports on President Jimmy Carter’s memorial and legacy, and previews the week ahead honoring the late president.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

