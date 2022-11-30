House committee receives Trump's tax returns after yearslong fight

The former president has long resisted having to disclose his taxes publicly.

The House Ways and Means Committee has received former President Donald Trump's tax returns following a Supreme Court ruling last week.

"Treasury has complied with last week's court decision," a spokesperson for the department said.

The chairman of the House committee, Richard Neal, declined to comment earlier today when asked if they had officially received the documents. He did say the committee intended to see the investigation through, despite the ticking clock before the new Congress begins in early January.

Neal, D-Mass., said the next step would be to have a meeting of the Democratic caucus to decide the next legal steps.

He wouldn't say whether the committee planned to release the tax documents publicly.

