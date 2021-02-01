House Democrats file resolution to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

House Democrats – furious over Republican leadership’s lackluster attempts to rein in controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – are weighing a multitude of options in dealing with her themselves.

Greene, a freshman congresswoman, has a long record of making incendiary remarks ranging from allegedly supporting violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats, to spreading baseless claims that mass school shootings were staged.

Democrats have called on Greene to be expelled from Congress or formally censured.

"Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must be held accountable for her reprehensible statements, and I am discussing with members the best course of action to do so," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Hoyer has spoken with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy about a path forward in dealing with Greene, according to an aide. The aide declined to provide more details of their private conversation.

On Monday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said she plans to introduce a resolution that would strip Greene of her committee assignments.

"Today, I have a resolution to remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, both on the House Education and Labor, and the House Budget Committees, based on her actions and statements and her belligerent refusal to disavow them,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told reporters on a call Monday.

“She should not be permitted to participate in the important work of these two influential committees. If she had honor, of course, she would resign," Wasserman Schultz added.

“Reducing the future harm that she can cause in Congress, and denying her a seat at committee tables where fact-based policies will be drafted, is both a suitable punishment and a proper restraint of her influence,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Wasserman Schultz said her resolution, which she plans to introduce this week, would be privileged, thus requiring action from leadership, which could either move to hold a vote on the resolution or table it.

Democrats’ fury comes after McCarthy has so far refused to take action himself. He has condemned Greene’s words and has said he will have a conversation with her sometime this week.

“These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them," a spokesman for McCarthy told ABC News.

As of Monday, McCarthy and Greene had not spoken yet.

"If Republicans won't police their own, the House must step in," Wasserman Schultz said.

"This is an action that needs to be taken by Kevin McCarthy. If it is not taken by Kevin McCarthy, then the House needs to act because it's ultimately the House of Representatives that grants and approves our committee assignments and so we collectively as a body, I hope in a bipartisan way, need to get action to severely limit the impact that Marjorie Taylor Greene can have, because we can't let her spend one more minute causing pain,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Democrats are also weighing if they should formally censure Greene, or even vote to expel her.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., last week announced plans to introduce a resolution calling for Greene's expulsion from Congress over her social media posts.

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body," he said.

It would take two-thirds of the House voting to expel Greene for her to be removed from the chamber. That would require roughly 70 Republicans to vote with all Democrats on the measure from Gomez. It is unlikely to happen.

Pelosi last week called Greene's comments "absolutely appalling" and criticized House Republican leadership for placing Greene on the House Education Committee, given her baseless claims about mass school shootings.

Greene has not shown remorse for her past comments, tweeting over the weekend that she will “never apologize.”

Meanwhile, Greene announced Saturday she had spoken with former President Donald Trump amid calls for her expulsion from Congress.

In a series of tweets, the Georgia Republican said she was “so grateful for (Trump’s) support and more importantly the people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.”